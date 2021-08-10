Kolkata police submitted charge sheet in court | Policeman dies in tragic road accident, chargesheet filed in 39 days – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the Bankshal Court in connection with the Red Road Accident, just forty-nine days later. The chargesheet stated that there was no mechanical fault in the bus. The accident happened due to reckless speed of the drivers. The deceased was identified as Vivekananda Daber, a constable of the Reserve Force of Calcutta Police. According to police sources, the 490-page chargesheet was submitted to the court. The chargesheet mentions 41 witnesses.

The horrific bus accident took place in front of Fort William Gate in Maidan Thana area on July 1. A policeman from Vinrajya was killed in a mini bus and bike accident. At least 19 people were injured. The bus driver was arrested in that incident. The bus driver is still in jail. After the incident, the forensic department went to the spot, collected samples and examined them.

Bio-mechanical examination of the killer bus is done. The incident was reconstructed with the accused bus driver. The accused was identified in the TI parade. The chargesheet states that the accident took place due to reckless speeding of the bus. A case was filed against Dhrita under IPC 279/304 (ii) / 308/427. FSTP officials are in charge of investigating the incident. In that incident, the Kolkata police issued a chargesheet within 39 days.