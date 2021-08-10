Mamata Banerjee anxious about Mukul Roy health directed Subhranghsu Roy to take care of | ‘Treatment well, Mukul needs it’, Mamta to Shuvrangshu: Source – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee sought the health of Mukul Roy from Shuvrangshu Roy. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee has told Shuvrangshu that she is by his side. Mamata Banerjee is concerned about the health of her long-time colleague Mukul Roy. He is wishing Mukul Roy a speedy recovery.

A few days ago, when Mamata Banerjee returned to Mukul Roy’s team, she openly said that she was worried about his health. Like Mukul Roy’s close associates, Diya had earlier advised Chief Minister Mukul Roy to seek treatment at the Delhi AIIMS. But due to the tension in politics, Mukul Roy, who was devastated by the divorce, could not take that initiative anymore. But his incoherent remarks at a recent press conference made it clear that Mukul Roy’s treatment was absolutely necessary. Mamata Banerjee also wants to ensure that the whole episode is completed smoothly. It has been decided that Mukul Roy will be treated at a hospital near the bypass.

Note that Mukul Roy’s MRI report came today. According to sources, it has been found that there is fluid in the brain. However, according to family sources, the matter is still under treatment. And so now the people close to Mukul Roy want to be active without wasting time.

With so much speculation, Trinamool’s Chanakya Mukul Roy went to the assembly today for a very short time. Mukul went to the assembly on the occasion of the meeting of the finance committee and left shortly after. Mukul is scheduled to go to the assembly again on August 13. The PAC has its second meeting on that day. Mukul did not attend the first meeting of the PAC. Politicians are keen to see if he attends the second meeting between PSC and Tarja.

However, just before him, on August 12, a case was filed challenging the Speaker’s decision to appoint Mukul Roy as PSC chairman, which will be heard in the High Court. Kishore Dutt is questioning the case on behalf of the speaker. He told the court today that he had a number of important things to say in this regard. So he asked the court for two weeks to submit the affidavit.