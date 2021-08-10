Minister is recovering out of ventilation now | Minister Sadhan Pandey was removed from the ventilation today! Play Chicken Stew …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Minister Sadhan Pandey’s health report is giving some relief. He was taken out of the ventilation on Tuesday after being treated on ventilation for the past three weeks. However, he is still unable to speak. You are referring to gestures. However, eating and drinking a little. Minister (Sadhan Pandey) is responding positively to the treatment. And the doctors are seeing some relief in that.

Minister of State Sadhan Pandey was admitted to Apollo Hospital on the night of July 16. Due to the deterioration of his physical condition, he had to be given ventilation from the next day. Sources said he was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia. However, he lost consciousness while being taken to the hospital. Even Sadhan Pandey’s blood pressure dropped to zero. Doctors move the heart with CPR. Maniktala MLA was transferred to ITU. Sadhan Pandey’s City Thorax is done. Although his cowardly report is negative. After that the minister was in ventilation for three long weeks. According to hospital sources, the minister ate some chicken stew on this very day. Maniktala’s Jagannath Mistanna Bhandar’s famous yoghurt is very much his favorite, it has also been brought. He is also being rehabilitated, bringing in specialist doctors from other places. The treatment will continue in the coming days following the advice of specialist doctors for not being able to do body movement well yet. This has been known from the hospital sources.