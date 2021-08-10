MR Bangur as the best district hospital award MR Bangur won the title of the best district hospital of the country, recognized by the Policy Commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: New feathers in the crown of the kingdom. No matter how much the conflict between the Center and the State, the impact did not fall on this assessment. Taliganj MR Bangur Hospital was recognized by the Central Policy Commission as the best district hospital in the country.

Bangur Hospital has won the title of the best district hospital in the country, the policy commission, the central apex body for planning and policy making, told the state health department.

At one time this MR Bangur Hospital in Taliganj was known as Bhangar Hospital in the eyes of the locals. It was said that if anyone enters this hospital, he will not come out alive. This hospital was reduced to rubble. But over the last two decades, the hospital has seen unprecedented improvements. And for the last one and a half years, this hospital has been claiming excellence in corona treatment. Not only the poor lower class people but also the middle class, upper class people, this hospital became one of the most reliable places for corona treatment. Doctors, nurses and health workers have been working tirelessly to cure the corona victims. The general public praised the doctors, nurses and health workers for providing good medical services through various social media.

However, the Central Policy Commission did not give this recognition to Bangur Hospital for corona treatment. On the contrary, they have recognized this excellence by evaluating the quality of medical services and bed admission rate at Bangur Hospital in 2018-19. According to the health department, the district hospitals in the country were evaluated in three parts – 200 beds, 300 beds and more than 300 beds. In 2018-19, the total number of beds in Bangur Hospital was 1105. Despite not being a medical college, the hospital has received praise from the Central Policy Commission for consistently becoming the only district hospital to provide good treatment to patients.

In that year, the number of patients admitted to the daily bed occupancy rate was 99.19 percent.

State Health Officer Ajay Chakraborty said, “It is a matter of great pride. The state health system has been criticized for a long time, but the recognition of Taliganj MR Bangur Hospital as the South 24 Parganas District Hospital is very respectable. We will try to build better infrastructure in all district hospitals.

On the other hand, Super Shishir Naskar of Taliganj MR Bangur Hospital said, we are always determined to do good work. For the last one and a half years, the doctors and nurses of Corona have been fighting every moment with their teeth clenched. Many doctors and nurses did not back down from the fight even though the health workers were attacked by Corona. It is the result of a concerted effort From the ground floor staff of the hospital to the top officials of medical nurses, everyone is a part of this achievement. Our hospital also had to face a lot of criticism at one time, but this kind of respect will show us the way to do better in the future. We always want any patient to return home healthy and we are ready to give our all for it. This honor of the Central Policy Commission is very good news for us. This honor belongs to every health worker starting from doctors and nurses here.