shared Mamata Dancing video and praised her in Tweet post | 'Steel-hard woman whose feet are always on the ground'! Saini floats in love with 'Didi' – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Saini Ghosh has set foot in the grassroots holding the hand of Mamata Banerjee. Didi relied on Asansol ticket. Left-leaning actress Saayoni Ghosh did not lose faith even though she could not win the election. From the first day, he focused on the campaign with the image of ‘Go-Getter’. Mamata Banerjee’s fighting spirit caught the eye of Saayoni Ghosh. So stay in the title along. Even though he did not win the election, he is the leader of the youth grassroots today. Mamata Banerjee’s charisma has openly admitted that she is fascinated by him. At midnight on Monday, Saini’s social media post caught her unconditional love for the leader.

Sayani posted a video of Mamata Banerjee mingling with tribal girls in Jhargram and dancing to the beat of Madal, a steel-hardened woman whose mind is as bright as gold, whose eyes are on the horizon but whose feet are always on the ground.

It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee at Jhargram) visited Jangalmahal for the first time on Monday after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee at Adivasi Utsav) was present on the occasion of World Indigenous Day in Jhargram. Mamata is seen dancing with the tribals in their traditional attire. The Chief Minister paid homage to the tribal leaders. He was also seen playing dhamsa with the tribals. Jhumur also picked up the hand. On this day, by uniting with the tribal culture, one fell in love with another in Jhargram. Saini shared that picture from her Twitter handle.

Incidentally, Saini was the Trinamool candidate in the Asansol South constituency in the Ekushey election. But Saini lost to BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal. But Saini fought well in the Asansol South Center, which is lagging behind in terms of Lok Sabha votes. His struggle is noticeable at the all-India level. Despite the defeat, Saini Ghosh has become the new president of the young Trinamool.

