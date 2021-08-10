Trinamool alleges five more activists arrested in Tripura – News18 Bangla

#Agartala: Police crackdown on grassroots activists continues in Tripura Police arrested five Trinamool activists from the ambush where Trinamool leaders including Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutt were allegedly attacked. The accused have been charged with various offenses including vandalism and sheltering of grassroots leaders including Sudip Raha. Trinamool alleges that their workers have been framed in false cases The BJP, however, claims that the police have done the work of the police

The five grassroots activists arrested are Uttam Koloi, Tamal Basu, Pankaj Debnath, Mithu Malakar and Mithu Biswas. Trinamool has already arranged legal assistance for the release of five workers West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak himself is in Tripura at the moment He has already reached Ambasa with lawyers for the release of five workers

Allegedly, the five grassroots activists were arrested from their homes in Ambasa area on Monday night Malay Ghatak complained, ‘Our workers are being framed in false cases The case record is not being given to the lawyer to stop the bail application The government prosecutor has been brought from the High Court to prevent bail Our workers have been arrested for intimidation so that no one here engages in opposition politics. ” Malaybabu, however, claimed that the grassroots could not be stopped in Tripura even without these He also claimed that many people in Tripura will join the grassroots tomorrow

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh has also made the same allegation He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was keeping an eye on the whole situation Abhishek Banerjee is also constantly getting news Kunal Ghosh warns Chief Minister Biplob Dev, “The more you do this, the more the grassroots will grow in Tripura.” Your government in Tripura is only a year and a half old.

However, Tripura BJP MLA Sushant Chowdhury dismissed all allegations from the Trinamool Congress, saying, “The police have done the work of the police. If there is a false case, the court will judge There is footage of the whole incident Hooliganism, police, abusing the Chief Minister will not be prosecuted? Anyone from another state can come to Tripura, but the police will not take action if the drama is staged? ‘