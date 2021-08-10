visits hospital to see Suvendu Adhikari mother | Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife in hospital to see sick Shuvendu’s mother …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari is running across the state. One cannon after another is being fired against the state government. After becoming the Leader of the Opposition, he met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and lodged one complaint after another against the government of Mamata Banerjee. Gayatri Adhikari, the mother of Suvendu Adhikari, has been hospitalized for some time. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited him on Monday. He went to the hospital with his wife that evening. The governor was there for a while. He later tweeted himself.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to the hospital. He met Shuvendu’s mother. Dhankhar later tweeted again. A tweet from the governor’s Twitter handle read, ‘পালThe governor and the state’s first lady, Mrs. Sudesh, went to Dhankhar Hospital. To get the news of Gayatri Adhikari’s health and well-being .’‌ He was there for some time. He also talked to the doctors.

Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and First Lady Smt Sudesh Dhankhar today inquired about health and well being of Smt Gayatri Adhikari, wife of MP Shri Sisir Adhikari, and mother of Leader of Opposition USuvenduWB and MP Shri Dibyendu Adhikari at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) August 9, 2021

The owner of the dew is also quite old. He himself is ill. Meanwhile, his wife Gayatri Adhikari has been admitted to a bypass hospital for several days due to illness. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went there. The governor tweeted that himself. It is learned that Shuvendu and Divyendu are naturally worried about their mother’s illness. Meanwhile, Divyendu Adhikari was saved from a major accident on Saturday. A lorry pushed into his car and drove off. However, Divyendu was reportedly unhurt in the accident.

Some netizens have praised the governor’s courtesy. There has also been counter-criticism where the question has been raised as to whether the Governor could not see the courtesy of visiting the Trinamool leaders who were ‘attacked’ in Tripura and admitted to PG today.