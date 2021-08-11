Bus Accident under Maa Flyover | Accident in the city again! Mother lost control under the bridge and pushed the bus! Many injured …

9 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Another big bus accident in Kolkata. This time the private bus carrying passengers on KP-21 route lost control under the mother flyover. The Science-City bus from Park Circus lost control in the Pragati Maidan area and crashed into the Mae Ma flyover. At least one passenger was injured in the incident. They were taken to Calcutta National Medical College. The bus driver is still at large till the last news is received.

Sources said the injured were rescued by Tiljala Traffic Guard. Local police came to the spot. The bus driver and conductor are being searched. They are also investigating whether they were drunk. Police are examining the CCTV footage.

Details coming …



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Cycles Banned – An Irony of Kolkata’s Air Pollution Crisis

55 mins ago Desk

Lakshmir Vandar | 500 to 1000 rupees per month in Lakshmi’s store, how to apply, are you eligible, find out …

1 hour ago admin

Police Medal 2021 | Soumen Mitra | Ten selected policemen will be rewarded on Independence Day! In the crown of the new shepherd Soumen

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Bus Accident under Maa Flyover | Accident in the city again! Mother lost control under the bridge and pushed the bus! Many injured …

9 mins ago admin

Cycles Banned – An Irony of Kolkata’s Air Pollution Crisis

55 mins ago Desk

SIP Academy India: A boon for women and children during pandemic

57 mins ago Desk

Center fresh partnered with MTV India & celebrated Fresh Breath Day with their latest track “Taazi Saans, Taazi Soch”

58 mins ago Desk

India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan roped in as Brand Ambassador of JK Tyre & Industries

1 hour ago Desk