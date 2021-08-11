Bus Accident under Maa Flyover | Accident in the city again! Mother lost control under the bridge and pushed the bus! Many injured …

#Kolkata: Another big bus accident in Kolkata. This time the private bus carrying passengers on KP-21 route lost control under the mother flyover. The Science-City bus from Park Circus lost control in the Pragati Maidan area and crashed into the Mae Ma flyover. At least one passenger was injured in the incident. They were taken to Calcutta National Medical College. The bus driver is still at large till the last news is received.

Sources said the injured were rescued by Tiljala Traffic Guard. Local police came to the spot. The bus driver and conductor are being searched. They are also investigating whether they were drunk. Police are examining the CCTV footage.

Details coming …