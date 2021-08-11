Center fresh partnered with MTV India & celebrated Fresh Breath Day with their latest track “Taazi Saans, Taazi Soch”

Center fresh, India’s leading Gum & mint brand, has been synonymous with ‘freshness’ at its core for almost three decades. The brand’s communication has brought alive relatable, contextual snippets around fresh breath confidence over the years. The brand invites everyone to reflect on the power of a ’fresh approach’ as a pivot to its core cue of freshness.

As one of the country’s leading youth brands, Center fresh’s latest initiative recognizes the youth of today as passionate beacons of change through their fresh approach & formidable voices. The brand announces its collaboration with MTV India, the country’s leading youth music channel, to release a special track “Taazi Saans, Taazi Soch” dedicated to the young and spirited voices across India in the context of the ongoing health care issues across the country.

The sensitivity, fresh thinking and approach of young minds are a testament to how they’ve braved through the life-altering second wave of the pandemic. This ‘never-say-never’ and fresh spirit has been vividly expressed by ace rapper Krsna in the track, “Taazi Saans, Taazi Soch” and endorsed by Center fresh.

From donating food and masks, helping migrant workers, to young doctors educating brave healthcare professionals with workshops and verifying leads for oxygen cylinder availability to hospital beds through social media, this RAP song video showcases all the real-life instances from the second wave of COVID-19. According to MTV Insight Studio Survey 2021, a whopping 61% of people aided home quarantined people by offering essentials. With compelling lyrics like “Social media pe amplify kiya, hand in hand saath stand and fight kiya”, the composition perfectly captures the youth of the country as “naya hindustan, taazi soch waala”. In essence, these instances witnessed the potency of the younger generation when they rise up and come together for a cause or belief.

This uplifting track also demonstrates the entire spectrum of Krsna’s singing prowess as well as his masterful writing. The track’s lyrics bring alive the very essence of freshness that Gen Z’s high emotional quotient bring to every situation they faced.

This initiative was co-conceptualized by Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd and Wavemaker India in partnership with MTV India.

Speaking about Center fresh’s Collaboration with MTV, Mr. Rohit Kapoor – Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Center fresh has always kept freshness at the center of its core philosophy. With this initiative, we wanted to spotlight the power of a fresh perspective within the fold of our communication. The younger generation has always been our core TG and we have continued to draw upon instances from their life in our brand assets. This year, we decided to salute the resolve, dedication and fresh perspective that the country’s youth demonstrated during the second wave. The partnership with MTV was an obvious one given the platform’s strong youth consumer base and Krsna’s lyrics and rendition have helped tie this tribute with the brand’s philosophy in a seamless manner.”

Commenting on the song, Krsna said, “I’ve always believed that Gen Z’s are the face of change & agents of fresh perspectives. Together as a unit, we continue to influence perceptions and it has been inspiring to see how everyone got united in the spirit to fight the pandemic. This fresh and confident approach of Gen Z motivated me to pen down Taazi Saans, Taazi Soch. I’m happy to have partnered with Center fresh and MTV to come up with this track that is a tribute to the fresh thinking of the youth and spells out what the youth is actually capable of.”

Link to the song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygQIQB3b5po