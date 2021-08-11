Chit fund company in the state again! CBI raids director’s house, office

#Kolkata:

CBI raids against new chit fund companies in the state. On Wednesday, officials of the CBI’s anti-corruption branch conducted a search in Baliganj and Naihati. According to CBI sources, the chit fund company called Mantram e-Services Pvt Ltd has illegally taken crores of rupees from the market by showing multiple schemes. The case was filed in 2020. CBI ACB officials today raided the house and office of Samrat Bhattacharya, the director of the chit fund.

The CBI searched the office cum residence on Fern Road in Baliganj area for several hours. On the other hand, the CBI raided the houses of Emperor Bhattacharya and Priyanka Bhattacharya at two places in Naihati. According to CBI sources, many documents and electronic devices have been recovered. Which accounts did this huge amount of money go to? In whose name is that account? Where has the money trail gone! The CBI is looking into everything

The investigation has been started by collecting information from SEBI and ROC initially on the direction of the Supreme Court. Attempts are being made to find out how long the office cum residence has been in Baliganj area. Besides, the CBI is investigating the important information and documents found in two residences in Naihati. Earlier, there was a rift in state politics over the Saradha or Rose Valley chit fund scandal. Officials of the CBI’s anti-corruption branch have come out against the new chit fund company for allegedly defrauding the public of crores of rupees. The search lasted for about ten hours. The CBI is looking into where the crores of rupees have gone from the market through various schemes.