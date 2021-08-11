Duare Sarkar | The government at the door is starting, there will be no fighting in the name of getting benefits, be careful

#Kolkata: Unscrupulous people can enter the hall before the government starts at the door, this time Nabanna issued a special warning for each district. According to sources, on behalf of Navanna, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has written a letter to the district magistrates of each district warning about this.

What has been said in that special message? The Chief Secretary said in unequivocal language that in the name of providing opportunities for the government at the door, one should keep an eye on it so that no one makes money. Proper publicity is required. This cannot be done in any office of the gram panchayat.

Besides, it has also been reminded that government at the door is an administrative matter. In other words, the government office has to do the government at this door. No political figure will be associated with government work at this door. Government officials will do this.

Harikrishna Dwivedi also gave a special message on the assumption that the line may be drawn at the door of the district to take advantage of the government. Corona also has concerns. In this situation, the chief secretary says, Corona has to manage the crowd properly keeping in mind the situation.

The government project at the door is starting from 18th August and will continue till 15th November. It is from this project that names can be registered in the Lakshi Bhandar project announced by the Chief Minister.

Concerned quarters think that even though many good projects have been launched in this way, the party politics has been tarnished and words like Katmani have entered public life. In many cases, the person who is not an administrative person in that sense has entered the government work and controlled the camp. Mamata Banerjee has been cautious about this from the very beginning. He has sent a strong message to ensure that no irregularities occur.