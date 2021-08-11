Duare Sarkar: Weapon to return to power, government-peasant friend at the door on August 15 in Tablo!

#Kolkata: This time the state is paying special attention to the August 15 tableau. Several projects of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream are going to be displayed in tablo form on August 15. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra. Sources said that the government at the door, ration at the door, farmer friend, student credit card, Lakshmi’s store, Khela will day, water dream projects may be displayed in tablo form this time. According to sources, the work of making the tableau has already started.

After becoming the Chief Minister for the third time, Mamata Banerjee has launched projects like Lakshi Bhandar, Student Credit Card. Students have already started getting loan benefits through student credit cards. Lakshi Bhandar, Duare will be started within the government. Therefore, these two projects are being given special importance, according to sources. Besides, the door government was started by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before the state assembly elections. As a result, it has become possible to easily deliver services to the general public.

Not only that, after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time already, Mamata Banerjee has increased the amount of money of the farmers under the Krishak Budhu project. From Tk 6,000 to Tk 10,000 has been increased under the Krishak Bandhu project. Besides, the game will already be played and the official start has been made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently. The Chief Minister has launched a water dream project with the aim of delivering pure drinking water to households.

According to sources, the event on August 15 is not being held in a big way again. There will be a 40-minute program. These tabloids will be displayed in this program. All in all, there is no doubt that the tablo made by the state government is going to draw attention on this August 15 event.