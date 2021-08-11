India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan roped in as Brand Ambassador of JK Tyre & Industries

Indian tyre industry major & the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., has assigned Padma Shri Awardee and India’s first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan as its brand ambassador. He will be the face of the brand to exemplify the company’s quest of driving innovation and excellence in the industry.
In alignment with its brand values and strategy, JK Tyre has found an embodiment of trust, and high performance in Narain Karthikeyan. The highly admirable Narain, a legend for the Indian motorsport enthusiasts, personifies the commitment of the brand towards greatness, quality and technological innovations in their products and services.

