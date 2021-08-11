Jadavpur University: Basal class outside Jadavpur University! Fancy protest

Now it is like the difference between the past and the present. The student who used to feel pain in his stomach when he heard the name of the class two years ago, is now engrossed in online classes at home. The student who used to take classes only to leave the class and chat with his friends is no longer seen by any of his friends. If you want to take a class now you have to use Google or Zoom app, this is the medium of online class. No matter how many classes are online during the coronation period, some students have their minds offline. On Monday, outside Jadavpur University in Kolkata, a group of students was suddenly seen getting a bench outside gate number four.

The class that is supposed to be in the middle of the four walls in the classroom, why is it outside the university? This is a fancy protest by students of several SFI-backed universities. Their claim, many are online, this time offline. In fact, many have been brought under the waiver after the lockdown, their only complaint is that the classroom has been locked for almost two years. Students of the Department of Engineering, Science and Arts took classes with Nandini Mukherjee, a university professor, to get a bench outside Jadavpur University to protest.

The professor complained that even after the vaccination, the classrooms were closed only due to lack of specific plan of the government. People walking on the way to Jadavpur were surprised to see another type of classroom on Monday. The idea of ​​this fancy classroom is not just Monday, it will continue for the next two days outside Jadavpur University. However, in the first class on Monday, Professor Nandini Mukherjee gave a class on the burning issue like the recent Pegasus. After this class, many students said that offline is more important than online class. According to psychologists, this type of online class is not a problem for many students, but a lack of constructive thinking or discussion.