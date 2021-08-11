Jadavpur University: Basal class outside Jadavpur University! Fancy protest
The class that is supposed to be in the middle of the four walls in the classroom, why is it outside the university? This is a fancy protest by students of several SFI-backed universities. Their claim, many are online, this time offline. In fact, many have been brought under the waiver after the lockdown, their only complaint is that the classroom has been locked for almost two years. Students of the Department of Engineering, Science and Arts took classes with Nandini Mukherjee, a university professor, to get a bench outside Jadavpur University to protest.
The professor complained that even after the vaccination, the classrooms were closed only due to lack of specific plan of the government. People walking on the way to Jadavpur were surprised to see another type of classroom on Monday. The idea of this fancy classroom is not just Monday, it will continue for the next two days outside Jadavpur University. However, in the first class on Monday, Professor Nandini Mukherjee gave a class on the burning issue like the recent Pegasus. After this class, many students said that offline is more important than online class. According to psychologists, this type of online class is not a problem for many students, but a lack of constructive thinking or discussion.
