Jadavpur University open Class | At the still-closed college door, fancy protest leftists taking classes in the streets

#Kolkata: On the blackboard. There are teachers. Students are also doing classes with mind. But there is no roof over the head. There are no familiar chairs, tables or benches in the classroom. There are car horns in this study of New Normal. The hawker has a scream. In fact, the students are studying not in the classroom but on the street. The SFI, a student wing of the CPM, staged a protest on the street.

The school and college have been closed due to the Corona situation. According to the organization, such a protest has been taken to re-launch it. Arjun Roy, leader of the organization, said, “Hotels, bars and restaurants have been opened in Corona. But the government is not taking any initiative to open schools and colleges for the benefit of ordinary students. As a result, ordinary students are suffering a lot. “The government has to take immediate steps to open classrooms in compliance with all protocols. But the government is not doing that. So we have started a movement to protest. As long as the government plays a positive role, our protest will continue.”

Zoom is not University. Excellent initiative by SFI Jadavpur University.They have started mock classroom from today. SFI_CEC gives a call to organize Protest Programs & Mock Classrooms in every district in front of the Educational institutions on 12th August.#ReOpenCampus pic.twitter.com/YHKgYwgvX0 – Mayukh Biswas (MayukhDuke) August 10, 2021

Classes have started in front of the gate of Jadavpur University from Tuesday. It will continue for a few more days. Classes will start in the same way in front of Calcutta University on Thursday. The organization has plans to conduct classes in several other places in this manner in the future.

Note that the Chief Minister has announced a few days ago that the doors of schools will be opened after Pujo. He did not reveal his plans for the college. However, it has been explained that the thinking is going on with the whole curriculum.