Jagdeep Dhankhar comes to Delhi secretly Silent arrival in the capital, meeting with Modi! Dhankhar’s visit to Delhi strongly speculated – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: He usually tweets before any tour But this time Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Delhi virtually secretly He reached Delhi on Tuesday evening He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning But Jagdeep Dhankhar is still silent about his trip to Delhi and what his plans are there. This secrecy of the governor has aroused intense curiosity in the political and administrative circles. There is also speculation as to whether there is any special reason behind Jagdeep Dhankhar’s silence.

Jagdeep Dhankhar 7 reached Delhi on Tuesday evening But no one except journalists and protocol officers was aware of the governor’s visit to Delhi. The governor of West Bengal also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning But despite spending about 24 hours in Delhi, Jagdeep Dhankhar has yet to open his mouth to the media. Whether in Kolkata or Delhi, Jagdeep Dhankhar has always been outspoken in front of journalists. This time, however, he has taken the completely opposite position

The reason for the governor’s visit to Delhi this time has been the most curious. This is because Jagdeep Dhankhar has repeatedly come to Delhi and complained about the role of the state government, starting from the law and order situation in the state. Once again, there is a lot of speculation among Bengali MPs in the capital as to whether there is any such reason behind his visit to Delhi.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly demanded the removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Governor of West Bengal. He returned from Delhi a few days ago The Chief Minister also met the Prime Minister However, Modi-Mamata talks did not raise the issue of the governor All in all, after the Chief Minister’s return from Delhi, the Governor is not worried about his visit to Delhi.