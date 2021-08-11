Kidney sellers of one time, now brokers of kidney trafficking cycle

#Kolkata: Kidney cycle is active in Kolkata again. On Sunday, an advertisement appeared in a popular newspaper in Kolkata saying that he wanted a kidney. After seeing that advertisement, a person from Arup Dey and Dunkuni called that number. When he called that number, he told the two of them to come to the corner of Ruby Hospital at 3 pm on Tuesday. Kidney will be sold for three lakh rupees. It becomes final between the two. At three o’clock this afternoon, Ruby went to the bus stand in front of the hospital according to the address given by them. There are two people who look ugly. One of them has unkempt hair. Another man who came from Duncan. The conversation started between them. Ruby went to a tea shop in front of the hospital gate and the three of them sat together (Anandapur police station area). After having tea there, I was supposed to contact a person named Nitish. That Nitish is their boss. His phone number was in the advertisement. Ranbir said that a person named Nitish had advertised with his phone number.

Ranbir himself had sold a kidney to Nitish in November 2013 for Rs 3 lakh. Three lakh rupees has been spent on the sale of his kidneys. Now this cycle has gone down for more money. Not just this boy. All those who have sold kidneys like this, at one time due to lack of money they are also bringing kidney sellers to Nitish. Today Nitish did not get any fire. He introduced himself as a doctor. Despite reporting the matter to the police, no response has been received from them yet.