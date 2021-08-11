Mamata Banerjee invited to the World Peace Conference in Rome! Angela Merkel, Pope Francis will be present – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to a world peace conference in Rome organized by an international social organization. The conference is scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7

He was invited to the conference in view of the Chief Minister’s contribution to the social sector, especially for the poor and backward communities. About 500 popular political leaders and religious leaders from around the world are attending the conference, according to the organisation’s invitation. The invitation letter has already reached the Chief Minister German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pope Francis will also attend the conference, according to the organizers.

The organization on whose behalf the chief minister has been invited is called the Community of St. Egidio. This organization works mainly for homeless, sick and poor people Since 1986, they have organized international conferences aimed at establishing peace around the world The conference has been held in Europe and the Mediterranean in the past

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the entrepreneurs lauded his work for the poor and marginalized sections of the society. Besides, Mamata Banerjee has also been congratulated for her big victory in the elections “Congratulations on your continued work for social justice, development and peace in the country over the last ten years, and on winning the election,” the organization’s president wrote in the invitation letter. According to the letter from the entrepreneurs, the top leaders of Italy, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pope Francis, have already agreed to attend the conference. In 2016, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited Rome