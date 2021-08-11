Metro to give service at five minute interval from Friday Metro every five minutes since Friday, the number of trains is increasing – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Metro service 6 will be available every five minutes at busy hours from next Friday Besides, the number of trains is also increasing keeping in mind the passenger pressure Metro service will be available five minutes apart from Monday to Friday, Metro Rail Authority said However, Metro service 7 will be closed on Sunday

A total of 228 trains, both up and down, will run from August 13, Metro Rail said in a statement. Of these, 150 trains will run from Kabi Subhash to Dakshineswar Metro will run at five minute intervals during busy hours in the morning and afternoon Metro service will be available from 7:30 am to 9:00 pm The last metro will leave from poet Subhash and Dumdum at 8pm The last metro from Dakshineswar will be at 8:48 pm

On Saturday, however, 104 trains will be run as staff specials as before Services will be available from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 6.15 pm.