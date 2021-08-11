Minister of Education-SSC Chairman meeting, assurance to look into the complaints of job seekers

#Kolkata: Is the state retreating due to the movement of SSC job seekers? The government is going to take a new decision with the remaining candidates sitting for the secondary and higher secondary level examinations. That is what Education Minister Bratya Basu indicated on Tuesday. The Education Minister held a long meeting at Bikash Bhaban in the presence of the Chairman of the School Service Commission. The meeting discussed how to recruit the remaining job seekers at the secondary and higher secondary levels. For the last few days, job seekers at secondary and higher secondary levels have been protesting in front of the house of Education Minister Bratya Basu. Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sympathetic to these candidates like everyone else. The government is also looking into the matter with sympathy. The School Service Commission will take legal action after examining the legal process.”

The school service commission had completed the recruitment process in 2018-19. Then why the decision to re-employ? In this context, the Education Minister said, “Corona, the election, etc. have been delayed due to the departure.” These candidates have been on a relay hunger strike for almost 190 days. Police clashed with these candidates in Salt Lake on Saturday. Not only that, more than once, some of the candidates went to the front of the house of Education Minister Bratya Basu to protest. After that, the state seems to want to look at the matter with more emphasis.

Asked about this, Shubhshankar Sarkar, chairman of the School Service Commission, said, “We have spoken to the education minister. After reviewing the applications of the candidates, arrangements will be made for their appointment as per the merits.” But when can it be started? In this regard, the chairman said, “The case-to-case hearing on the allegations of the upper primary has started from Tuesday. It will take 40 days. Then the matter of the job seekers of the secondary and higher secondary will be seen.” On the other hand, 1900 candidates of upper primary did not appear in the interview. Explaining the reason, the SSC chairman said, “In the long process, most of them have got jobs at secondary-higher secondary level. Many have got jobs in colleges. Some have been seen working in Vinh state. The vacancy will be sent to the government.” Will be associated with the school education department. “

Somraj Banerjee and Ujjwal Roy