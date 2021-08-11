Police Medal 2021 | Soumen Mitra | Ten selected policemen will be rewarded on Independence Day! In the crown of the new shepherd Soumen

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee will award 10 police officers on August 15 this year. This was informed by the Home Department on Tuesday. The first name in the list of these ten is Soumen Mitra, Commissioner of Police, Calcutta Police. In February this year, Anuj Sharma was replaced by Soumen Mitra as Commissioner of Police.

Every year, IPS officers are rewarded by the Home Department of the state government for their work. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra is receiving an award from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her outstanding role in 2021. Soumen Mitra was also the Commissioner of Police for some time in 2016 under the auspices of the Election Commission. However, as soon as the vote was over, the government sent him to another ADG training post.

Apart from the Mayor of Kolkata Police, two other IPS officers are also receiving awards for their outstanding roles. They are ADG (Prisons) Piyush Pandey and ID North Bengal DP Singh.

The state government gives this award in two categories. One is outstanding or exemplary work. The other is commendable work. Nabanna is rewarding seven IPS officers for their commendable work. They are Anand Kumar (IG CID), Syed Waqar Raja (Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police), Sumit Kumar (Superintendent of Police, Kochbihar), Bhaskar Mukherjee (Superintendent of Police, Sundarbans), Amarnath K (Superintendent of Police, East Midnapore) and Dinesh Kumar (Superintendent of Police, West). Medinipur) Aparajita Rai (DC STF of Kolkata Police). Receiving this award from the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata Police is considered to be significant for the administrative community.