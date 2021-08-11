Police Medal 2021 | Soumen Mitra | Ten selected policemen will be rewarded on Independence Day! In the crown of the new shepherd Soumen

12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee will award 10 police officers on August 15 this year. This was informed by the Home Department on Tuesday. The first name in the list of these ten is Soumen Mitra, Commissioner of Police, Calcutta Police. In February this year, Anuj Sharma was replaced by Soumen Mitra as Commissioner of Police.

Every year, IPS officers are rewarded by the Home Department of the state government for their work. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra is receiving an award from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her outstanding role in 2021. Soumen Mitra was also the Commissioner of Police for some time in 2016 under the auspices of the Election Commission. However, as soon as the vote was over, the government sent him to another ADG training post.

Apart from the Mayor of Kolkata Police, two other IPS officers are also receiving awards for their outstanding roles. They are ADG (Prisons) Piyush Pandey and ID North Bengal DP Singh.

The state government gives this award in two categories. One is outstanding or exemplary work. The other is commendable work. Nabanna is rewarding seven IPS officers for their commendable work. They are Anand Kumar (IG CID), Syed Waqar Raja (Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police), Sumit Kumar (Superintendent of Police, Kochbihar), Bhaskar Mukherjee (Superintendent of Police, Sundarbans), Amarnath K (Superintendent of Police, East Midnapore) and Dinesh Kumar (Superintendent of Police, West). Medinipur) Aparajita Rai (DC STF of Kolkata Police). Receiving this award from the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata Police is considered to be significant for the administrative community.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Duare Sarkar | The government at the door is starting, there will be no fighting in the name of getting benefits, be careful

42 mins ago admin

heavy rain forecast in Bengal this week | Warning of heavy rain in North Bengal till Sunday, heavy rain in the south! Weather Update …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Weather Forecast: Several states including Bengal are floating in heavy rains, IMD warns

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Police Medal 2021 | Soumen Mitra | Ten selected policemen will be rewarded on Independence Day! In the crown of the new shepherd Soumen

12 mins ago admin

Duare Sarkar | The government at the door is starting, there will be no fighting in the name of getting benefits, be careful

42 mins ago admin

heavy rain forecast in Bengal this week | Warning of heavy rain in North Bengal till Sunday, heavy rain in the south! Weather Update …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Weather Forecast: Several states including Bengal are floating in heavy rains, IMD warns

1 hour ago admin

Kidney sellers of one time, now brokers of kidney trafficking cycle

7 hours ago admin