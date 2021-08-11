Rabindranath Tagore University did not get approval for important subjects of distance education curriculum, thousands of students in trouble

#Kolkata:

Is the state going to clash with UGC again? At least the fear is that Rabindranath Tagore University will not approve distance education on important issues. In March, Rabindranath Tagore University sought approval from the UGC for distance learning for 11 postgraduate subjects for the current academic year. According to university sources, the UGC informed the university on August 5 that only seven subjects are being approved for distance education for the current academic year. In that case important subjects like postgraduate level English, history, political science, education, geography are not being approved. The UGC has informed that the required professors for these subjects are not in accordance with the distance education law. That is why approval was not given. In this regard, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Sabyasachi Basu Roy Chowdhury said, “We will again apply to the UGC for the approval of distance learning in these subjects by appointing professors.”

According to Rabindranath Tagore University, the approval has been given by the authorities of Rabindranath Tagore University to teach Khabar, Bangla, Environmental Studies, Social Work, Rabindra Sangeet, Vocal Music and Sanskrit. However, in that case, the letter from UGC said that the university authorities can rectify all the infrastructural problems of the university. The university authorities can apply again after amending. However, at the moment no further application will be taken on behalf of UGC for distance education courses. However, when an application is sought on behalf of the UGC, the application can be submitted for distance learning courses, the UGC said in a letter.

Even before this, the authorities of Rabindranath Tagore University have had problems with the approval of distance learning courses. Infrastructure, saying there are multiple candidates, the UGC has not approved distance education before. However, after further discussions with the UGC, Rabindranath Bharati got approval for distance education again. However, it is feared that many students in the state may face problems due to non-approval of these important subjects at the undergraduate level. This is because students from different parts of the state depend on Rabindranath’s distance education. Sources said that the Department of Higher Education has already started discussions on the issue. Although there is no doubt that the state is going to write a letter to the UGC of Jeff as distance learning of important subjects has not been approved.