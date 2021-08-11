Several companies interested in investing in the field of information technology, the possibility of employment in the coming days, the Minister of Industry.

#Kolkata: The possibility of investing in the state within the corona atmosphere. State Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee has demanded that several companies interested in investing in the state in the field of information technology. Infosys has expressed interest in starting anew in Rajarhat Newtown. They want to finish their project within twenty months of starting work. After discussions with the representatives of 125 IT companies, Minister Perth Chatterjee expressed such hope. At the same time, the state IT department has emphasized on creating data centers in the field of information technology. The state government is going to sign MoU with several IT companies in this regard for investment. Companies like Yota Limited and CTRL Limited are already interested in signing the MoU. Not only that, Parthababu has claimed that several companies have shown interest in setting up industries in Silicon Valley, the information technology taluk of New Town.

Reliance has already started work on 40 acres of land. Minister Perth Chatterjee has claimed that the work of ITC Infotech is nearing completion. Companies interested in investing in the country and abroad have proposed to formulate a state data policy. At the same time, he also appealed for various kinds of help to set up the industry. Incentive schemes, electricity tariff exemptions all came up in today’s discussion.

Parthababu further said that an electrical manufacturing unit will be set up at Sonarpur. In the field of information technology, Webbel and related departments are simultaneously encouraging. The IT park was advertised for industrialization. Applications have already been submitted for 6 modules. As a result, there is a possibility of employment in the coming days. On behalf of the state’s information technology department, an appeal was made to the industrial companies, ‘You start work, we will give the land’. A review meeting will be held in six months after discussions with the industry bodies. At the same time, the Information Technology Department is going to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister all the proposals made by the industrial companies. All in all, the officials of the department are seeing the light of hope for investment in the field of information technology from today’s discussion.

