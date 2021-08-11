shared PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee pictures | ‘Fark hamesha rahega’, Modi-Mamata photo sharing by Saini Ghosh

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Ghatal on Tuesday to inspect the flood situation. Going to Ghatal, the Chief Minister stood in the middle of the water and listened to the advantages and disadvantages of the common people. Saayoni Ghosh shared that picture of Mamata Banerjee on her social handle.

Saini fired a cannon against the BJP by sharing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mamata Banerjee. “Mamata Banerjee was, is, and always will be the difference between Narendra Modi and Narendra Modi,” said the youth Trinamool Congress leader.

Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee went to Ghatal and fired again against the Center. The Chief Minister questioned why the Center was not passing the Ghatal Master Plan. Besides, the Chief Minister also directed the Irrigation Minister to go to Delhi soon with the Ghatal Master Plan.

Trinamool Congress MP Dev will visit Ghatale recently to check the flood situation. He said the Ghatal master plan could not be passed if Mamata Banerjee was not the chief minister. Before the BJP election, Dev Adhikari came to the state and said big things but did nothing.

The Chief Minister visited Ghatal yesterday to check the flood situation. Seeing the situation, he returned to Calcutta. Talked to administrative officials. Upon reaching Ghatal, the Chief Minister handed over relief to the victims. He stood in the water and talked to the district magistrate. He checked the situation of Ghatal on the spot. The center has not been approving the Ghatal master plan for a long time. Mamata directed the Irrigation Minister to go to Delhi with a master plan. The report is being sent to Delhi to save the Sundarbans, Digha coast, the chief minister said.





