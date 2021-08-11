Water supply should be increased at home, Chief Secretary directs district governors to expand CM’s water dream project

#Kolkata: Nabanna has already taken initiative to expand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s water dream project. Schools, Anganwari Centers and Health Centers were earlier directed to be included in the scheme. This time, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi directed the district governors to make the water dream project more effective. Such is the news in Nabanna Sutra. In addition to increasing the number of water connections sent to homes every week, necessary instructions have also been given to connect schools, anganwadi centers and health centers with fast water pipelines.

According to sources, the chief secretary had already held a meeting on the issue. The water dream was also discussed in a video conference with the district magistrate recently. In July last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the “Water Dream” project. The Chief Minister said that the project would provide pure drinking water to the rural areas of the state. He also said that drinking water would be delivered to at least two houses through direct pipelines. The time allotted for this is five years. According to sources, this time the Chief Secretary has given some instructions to the district governors to speed up the project. They are-

1) Every district magistrate has to hold a water dream review meeting.

2) The land required for this project should be purchased as soon as possible. If there is abandoned government land in the district, it should be identified and a plan should be made to use it in the project.

3) Schools, Anganwari Centers and Health Centers will also have to supply pure drinking water through pipelines in the water dream project.

4) The work of this project should be reviewed every week.

5) It is necessary to monitor the water communication system in the house so that it can be increased every week. This should be monitored every week.

Somraj Banerjee