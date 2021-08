The IMD said it was raining heavily in most parts of Meghalaya There will be heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at this time Himachal Pradesh. Bihar, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh. Most parts of Kerala, Mahe and Arunachal Pradesh will receive heavy rains Photo-File