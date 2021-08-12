Ananta Maharaj: Ananta Maharaj of Y + category security center, also named Soumendur! That figure in the background

#Kolkata: Last month, Ananta Maharaj along with Sitai MLA Jagadish Basuniya paid obeisance at the Gosanimari Kanteshwari temple in Dinhata. From then on, the political speculation about this prominent man of the dynastic society was at its peak. Speculation spread, is Ananta Maharaj joining the grassroots this time? Ananta Maharaj joined the BJP holding Nishith Pramanik’s hand before the assembly vote. Before that he went to Assam and met Amit Shah. But after the assembly vote, rumors spread about his arrival in the grassroots. The BJP gave more importance to Anant to stop it. The Union Home Ministry decided to give Y + category security to Ananta Maharaj. On the other hand, Soumendu Adhikari, brother of state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, was given Z-category security in the state by Amit Shah’s ministry.

Ananta Maharaj, the leader of the Greater Kochbihar People’s Association, was also very close to the BJP in the last assembly elections. He was also seen with the BJP central leadership in multiple election meetings. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself rushed to his Assam home to meet Ananta Maharaj before this year’s assembly elections. According to sources, former North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh met Ananta Maharaj last Tuesday night. After that there was a stir in the BJP.

Most of the Rajbangshi votes in Kochbihar went to the BJP in the strong grassroots atmosphere in the state this time. The role of Ananta Maharaj behind his back is undeniable. So the Trinamool is trying to increase the closeness with Ananta Maharaj. There is also speculation about his joining the grassroots. Amit Shah’s office decided to give him central security to stop it.

On the other hand, Shuvendu Adhikari has taken a separate place in the BJP by defeating Mamata Banerjee. The Delhi leadership is also satisfied with Shuvendu. In this situation, the decision to give absolutely Z category security to Shuvendu’s brother Soumendu is especially significant.