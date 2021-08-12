Anubrata Mandal: ‘Kestada’ in Kolkata to see the youth leaders affected by Tripura, shouted from the hospital

#Kolkata: You have seen everything on TV. Everything is read in the newspaper. The rest of the inquiries were taken from the colleagues of the team. This time he came and saw those who witnessed the incident of that day. He said he was there. As soon as the team says he will jump with the rest.

Talking about Anubrat Mandal. Trinamool district president of Birbhum SSKM came to the hospital to see Sudip-Jaya. And there he says, “The whole Union Cabinet was blown up in Bengal too. Modi-Shah has come more than once. But nothing has been done. The BJP will move to Tripura this time too.”

Not only in his own state, but also from other states. The grassroots leaders of Vinh state are willing to work hard to get Keshtada. The grassroots leadership of Tripura is coming to the state in the second week of next month. They want to meet Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to find out what the party plans to do in the coming days in this small northeastern state. And in that episode, their whim, if seen once, is that of Kesht Daar, the district Trinamool president of Birbhum, Anubrat Mandal.

The Trinamool Congress has already started a movement in Tripura against the BJP. But they are seeking opinions on how to deal with the BJP politically. Trinamool leaders in Tripura want Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to come to Tripura once. Seeing them, the workers and supporters of the party will be more excited. And they want to create air throughout Tripura. But why Kesht?

Tripura Trinamool leader Ashish Lal Singh said, “There is one thing about Kesht Da ৷ his hot-tempered speech attracts a lot of people. His multiple speeches are viral. So along with Didi and Abhishek, we will have the desire to send Anubrat Mandal to Tripura from time to time. “

Sometimes ‘Charam-Charam’, sometimes ‘Gur-Batasa’, sometimes the way in which he attacked the opposition with his voice, has created a huge following in Anubrat Mandal all over Tripura. That is why they will come to Calcutta and invite Mamata-Abhishek and appeal to take Anubrat Mandal to Tripura. A delegation of about 20 people from 6 districts of Tripura will come to Kolkata. They will inform Mamata-Abhishek about the district-wise political position. Representatives of all departments including Student-Youth-Women-Minority-Schedule want to meet Mamata Banerjee.