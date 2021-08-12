App Cab Services in Kolkata: New App Cab Services launched in Kolkata, same fare all day at low cost!

#Kolkata: A new app cab service has been launched in Kolkata. Whose name is RYDE. In this new app cap, the riders will never have to pay extra as per the demand supply rules. Take the service anytime, the fare will remain unchanged. The two companies that use the most app cabs in Kolkata at the moment, the two companies have recently increased the fare. U.S. companies have raised their base price by about 16 percent. The company in Hyderabad has also increased the fare by the same amount through surcharge without directly increasing the fare. But despite the increase in fares, passenger dissatisfaction has not abated.

First, the AC service is off. At first it was said that the AC was being turned off as a corona rule. Later the real information comes to the fore. Drivers are saving oil by turning off the AC due to abnormal increase in fuel prices and reduction of driver’s commission to only Tk 13 per km. The biggest problem for the customers was the light rain, the rush of office hours, the traffic jams due to roadblocks. With these issues in mind, a new app cab service has been launched in Kolkata from today. Starting with 1000 cars. Currently the services of this company are available in Kolkata. The company also has plans to increase the number of vehicles in the service suburbs and nearby districts before Pujo.

There are 17 female drivers keeping in mind the safety of women at night. Rides can be booked in two ways. Cars can be booked from there by installing the RYDE app. And for those who are not fluent in the app, 24 × 7 booking number 9836 111 222. The fare is 15 rupees per kilometer. With base price 35 rupees. In other words, if a passenger travels 4 kilometers, he has to pay 15 × 4 = 60 and 35, that is, 95 rupees. Throughout the day, at any time, rent will remain unchanged in storm water disaster weather. AC is mandatory. Indranil Bandyopadhyay, editor of the Kolkata App Cab Operators Guild, said, “Everyone benefits from this app. Car owners will definitely cost the passengers a lot less money.”

The current app cap companies have increased their commissions but reduced the driver’s commission. Therefore, a large part of the drivers will be more interested in driving in this company very soon, claims Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra. He said, “If these companies try to create unrest due to the decline in business, I will take to the streets myself. If necessary, I will sit in a dharna in front of their office.” Today, Madan Mitra Mitra started this service by driving the first car of the ride.