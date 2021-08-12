Bypoll | Election Commission | Another step towards by-elections? The commission sought the advice of political parties on the vote

#Kolkata: The Election Commission sought the views of various political parties on how safe elections and by-elections could be held in the wake of the Covid superhero. The Election Commission has sent a letter to the leaders of all the recognized political parties seeking their views on the matter. As soon as this incident comes to light, there is a lot of speculation in the political arena, is the election really going to be held in this?

The letter of the commission is considered significant in the context of the upcoming elections and by-elections in seven assembly constituencies in the state. The commission has already issued various prohibitions and guidelines on safe conduct of campaigning in Corona. Further views and suggestions of political parties have been sought in this regard. Political parties have to submit their views and suggestions to the Commission by August 30. On the basis of this, the commission will make arrangements for assembly elections and by-elections, the letter said.

Voting is imminent for seven assembly seats in the state. The ruling Trinamool Congress has been demanding for a speedy elimination of the vote pub in those seats. Recently, the Election Commission has also shown signs of activism in the by-elections in the state. This time, the political circles think that this letter of the Election Commission is part of the letter and activism.

The BJP does not want a by-election now. Like a section of the BJP, if elected, it will go against the BJP. Many BJP leaders feel that the organizational force needed to fight the elections has become much weaker at the grassroots level. They are rather emphasizing the municipal vote.