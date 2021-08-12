Bypolls in Bengal: By-polls in Bengal before Pujo? What the inner circle of the commission is saying …

#Kolkata: It is not impossible to hold by-elections in 5 constituencies of the state and general elections in 2 constituencies before Pujo. According to an official of the Central Election Commission office in the state, even if the time is short, voting can take place if the commission wants. It all depends on the highest policy makers of the commission. Preliminary voting has already been completed, with instructions to come at any time. Now just waiting to say “go ahead”. Only then will the race for the final lap begin. However, with the administration and political parties seeking views on the vote, some in the commission believe the vote is likely to increase.

The air has started to heat up after the grassroots voiced their demand for elections in the state before Pujo. The main opposition BJP has made it clear that they do not want a vote in the state at the moment. And, to vote exclusively, the state should rather vote for long-expired municipalities and corporations before the government. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari also demanded that the ruling party ensure 100% vaccination in the state. However, according to political circles, the political reasons behind the BJP’s opposition to this vote are clear. It is difficult for the BJP to fight now that the situation is after the Assembly polls and the ruling party is in a difficult position. Understanding that is the strategy. However, the BJP has also realized that after winning 211 seats, immediate change in the situation in the state is not possible. As a result, not all votes can be withheld for a long time by washing away the cowardly situation. That is not the work of prudence. That is why the BJP can accept the election by putting a gun to the neck of the commission without asking for a direct vote. In that case, if elected, the BJP’s advantage –

1) No matter what, parties and organizations can be revived in the name of voting

2) Group quarrels and turmoil within the party can be handled

3) Even though there is no possibility of a change of government in the state, Mamata Banerjee can be blamed for pushing the people back into the cowardly danger just to win the Chief Minister.

4) Despite Kovid, all the parties in the state except BJP are in favor of the vote. On that question, the BJP will be able to launch a political attack by keeping the CPM, the Congress and the rest of the parties in a tie with the grassroots.

5) After all, if the transition to the state really increases due to the Third Wave, the BJP will be able to reap its political benefits. According to sources, for the time being, the BJP is working on various aspects of these possibilities, good and bad.

However, a section of the BJP is only looking at the issue of Mamata Banerjee’s chief ministership. Mamata Banerjee will have to win to become the Chief Minister within 6 months. If Pujo does not vote before, that term will end in November. Even if Mamata is removed from the post of Chief Minister for one day, that part of the BJP will see it as a moral victory. As a result, there is no part of the BJP that does not want elections now.

But, the question is, if the commission receives the report of the political party and the concerned state administration on August 30, will there be enough time to vote before the puja? According to one bureaucrat, this is not impossible. Because, 1) Voting can be done within 23 days if the commission gives instructions.

2) Ruling party Trinamool has informed the commission that only 1 week is enough for campaigning in Kovid situation. The commission also thinks that after the just-concluded election, the by-election is like a rule of law. As a result, the commission can cut the normal period of 10-15 days for publicity. And, if that is the case, the day may be announced at the beginning of September and the vote may take place at the end of September or in the first week of October. This is because this election will have an impact not only on the entire state, but also on the constituencies concerned.

Although October is the month of Pujo, Mahalaya starts on 6th October and Pujo on 12th October. As a result, it is not impossible to find a day before the election and a day for counting. However, even if they do not admit it verbally, everyone knows that the commission has to take the decision in the final decision with the understanding of the ruling party of the center and the state.