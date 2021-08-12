CAPF Question Controversy: ‘Question papers made in BJP’s party office’, Mamata makes explosive demands on CAPF exam

#Kolkata: Political questions have come up in the central government examination. Which has started a new debate. A 200-word essay on post-poll violence in Bengal has been given in the UPSC question paper. The Trinamool had already given a strong response. They had questions, why not questions about Pegasus or the economy? And this time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Modi government directly. On this day, he said, ‘All the questions that have been asked in UPSC are motivated. I think these questions have been made sitting in the BJP party office. I’m shocked. ‘

At the same time, the Chief Minister of Bengal mocked Narendra Modi and said, ‘Their name is in every central project. This is what is happening. From the ground to the sky, whatever is being projected is barely their name. At the airport, people are asking if you are a supporter of Didi or a supporter of Modi.

After the Ekushey assembly elections, the Trinamool has launched attacks on the opposition across the state. The BJP has been making such allegations. A case is also pending in the court. On the contrary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that there were no incidents of violence except for a few sporadic incidents. The debate over this has not stopped yet. In the meantime, sensational information has come to light.

The question has come up with the post-vote violence in Bengal in the central government job test. CAPF Assistant Commandant candidates have been allowed to write essays on ‘Vote Terrorism in West Bengal’. At the same time, there are other controversial issues in the question paper. ‘What is the purpose of the peasant movement? Write essays with pros and cons’, ‘India’s security penetration debate’, ‘Has family system become a business in politics’. Questions have been raised about such controversial issues in the Central Government Job Examination.

The examination for the post of Assistant Commandant of CAPF was held last Sunday. That’s where the question of this kind of controversy comes into play. The Trinamool had alleged against the BJP that the question paper was prepared for political purposes. Trinamool leader Tapas Roy said, “Where is the BJP taking politics! It is clear in this question paper. ” This time the Trinamool leader herself entered the hall with it.