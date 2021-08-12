Lakshmi Bhandar Bjp: BJP in Mamata’s ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project implementation, fear of falling behind in the polls?

8 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Banga BJP instructed to implement Mamata Lakshmi’s Bhandar project! Sunita Jhawar, councilor of ward 42 of Kolkata municipality, has decided to start the project in her ward. Sunita will go door-to-door with the project in her ward on August 18, the day the project officially starts. Sunita said, “The project will be implemented in my ward for three days on September 18, 31 and 11. This is an important project for the financial empowerment of women. I have also received necessary permission from the team in this regard. We have started working on this after the issuance of the circular on the commencement of the project from Boro. “

So the BJP will come down to the waist on the very first day of Mamata’s project? In this regard, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “We do not do politics like Mamata Banerjee for the development of poor people. People’s representatives at all levels have been instructed to implement the projects of the state government. So that people are not deprived of development from government projects. “From Modi’s AYUSH to Kisan Nidhi – the implementation of multiple central projects at the Center – the tug of war between the state and the people of Tarja. The BJP’s move is significant in that regard. It is futile to look for BJP’s generosity in the polls. It will not be possible to hold back.

Sunita is the mother of ward no. 42 of ward no. At the moment there are a total of 5 BJP councilors in Kolkata municipality. They are representatives of wards 22, 23, 6, 7 and 42 respectively. Ward 22 and 23 are included in Borough No. 4. Wards 6 and 7 fall into borough number 7 and ward number 42 falls into borough number 5. The rest of the BJP councilors are still unaware of Sunita’s initiative. Meena Devi Purohit, a BJP councilor and former deputy mayor, and Vijay Ojha said they did not know anything about it. They did not receive any circular from their borough (borough-4). If found, we will take a decision after discussing this in the team. However, despite this, the BJP stars think that Sunita’s decision is very realistic.



