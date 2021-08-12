Laxmi Bhandar Prokolpo: ‘Lakshmi’s Bhandar’ is not theft, Mamata gives complaint number to stop irregularities

#Kolkata: The ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project will start under the government program at the door. This time Nabanna took caution about that project. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made several announcements about Lakshmi’s treasure. The Chief Minister said, “Free form will be available for Lakshi Bhandar. No tax has to be paid. This can be done by the government at the door. This application cannot be duplicated. There will be a unique computer-generated number in the application form. This application can be filled from then. Only then it will be accepted. ” However, in that case, if there is any complaint about Lakshmi’s treasure, the complaint can already be lodged directly by calling the Chief Minister’s Office. In this context, the Chief Minister said, “If there is any complaint, it can be reported by calling 108/22143526. The complaint will be disposed of.”

On the same day, the Chief Minister also warned against any forgery of Lakshmi Bhandar’s application. The Chief Minister said, “No one can do anything by duplicating the unique number that will be given. If someone brings the application form from outside or who brings it to any agency, those applications will not be accepted in any way.” On the same day, the Chief Minister further said, “Complaints can be made by phone in the same way as we told Didi.” The State Department of Child Protection and Family Welfare has already issued guidelines on Lakshi Bhandar.

Originally, the Department of Child Protection and Family Welfare in the state has issued guidelines to pay Rs 500 per month for women and Rs 1,000 per month for SC-STs. However, the guidelines issued in that case mention more than one rule. Basically the age should be between 25 to 60. Must be a resident of the state. Government Employees Retired Government Employees Center and State, any autonomous body, any government controlled body, panchayat, municipality, teachers, educators, government schools, if anyone gets regular salary or pension, they will not get this benefit. Will be done. In this case, there must be a dark link with the bank account. The state government is resuming the government at the door from August 16. The Chief Secretary has already instructed the District Magistrate that a new project of Lakshi Bhandar is being started so there may be a large crowd of women in different camps. In that case, the Chief Secretary has already sent instructions to the district magistrates to take necessary measures for adequate control, according to sources.