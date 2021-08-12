Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee: Tripura will change colors, Delhi will change too! Mamata-Abhishek touches the injured youth leaders

#Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was targeted by Mamata Banerjee two days ago in the Tripura incident. After the conquest of Bengal, now the Trinamool has turned Tripura into a bird’s eye view. However, the Trinamool leader has been silent on Tripura in the past. However, in Tripura, Trinamool youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Mamata came directly to the scene of the attack and arrest of Sudip Rahad. On Monday at SSKM, Sudip Raha visited Jaya Dutt and explained to Mamata that Tripura was her first target. After Monday, Mamata Banerjee also went to see Jaya Dutt and Sudip Rahad at SSKM. Abhishek Banerjee also went at the same time. Leaving there, Mamata said, “There will be a change of color in Tripura as well as in Delhi.”

Even today, Mamata said, ‘There is a barbaric government in Tripura. The BJP should not vote for anyone. The media is not being allowed to open its mouth. I want to know from the Union Home Minister, what happened in Tripura, then where is the Human Rights Commission! No one from outside the state is being allowed to enter. Mamata further said that Jaya will be released on the same day.

Incidentally, while standing at SSKM last Monday, Mamata said, ‘The way the attack took place, it is again in front of the police. He did not do any treatment for 36 hours and did not give any water. It has been completed on the instructions of the Union Home Minister, otherwise the Chief Minister of Tripura would not have had so much courage. The BJP has carried out shameless attacks on our people in Tripura. The BJP is running a monstrous government there. Our workers were beaten and arrested. Everything happened in front of the police.

Mamata added at the same time, ‘At the airport, people are asking if you are a supporter of Didi or a supporter of Modi. What is happening in Tripura, Assam. Who are the people who came to the state of the Human Rights Commission? Everyone is a BJP man. ‘

Incidentally, Trinamool district president of Birbhum Anubrat Mandal also came to SSKM Hospital on the same day to see Sudip-Jaya. And there he said, “The whole Union Cabinet was blown up in Bengal too. Modi-Shah has come more than once. But nothing has been done. The BJP will move to Tripura this time as well.” Similarly, Jun Malia and Raj Chakraborty also went to the hospital to see Jaya and Sudip on the same day.