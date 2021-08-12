Mamata on Local Train: When will the local train run in Bengal? The big announcement was made by Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: When will the local train run? Despite blockades at several places demanding local trains, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remained adamant. Dattapukur station was also heated with protests on Wednesday. The Sealdah-Bangaon branch was disrupted for a long time. In this situation, the Chief Minister clarified on Thursday that the local train is not being launched now. “Many people are talking to me about the local train,” she said at a press conference in Navanne. But I say, the vaccination in the village is not complete yet. We are getting much less vaccines. Moreover, experts say that since the third web is coming in September, vaccination will be increased accordingly. Then Mamata added, ‘I know many people are having problems because the local train is not running. But nothing is more precious than your life. Will have to wait a few more days with the local train. There will be another 15 days of restrictions.

Mamata Banerjee further said, “The idea is to start local train if there is 50% vaccination in the suburbs. 3 to 4 lakh vaccinations are being done every day. Earlier, Mamata had said, “Corona may spread further if the train runs now.” However, Mamata did not say how long the local train would be closed.

Passengers have been protesting at various stations for several days demanding local trains. Protests erupted at several railway stations demanding the introduction of local trains. Protesters attacked the police while protesting. Police vehicles were also vandalized. Protesters have also been accused of attacking media workers. On the same day, Mamata further said, ‘Even though the train is closed, there is no problem in transporting goods in that way. Because, vegetables and other daily necessities are allowed to be transported by road. Besides, Metro, Bus, Auto, Toto have all been launched, the Chief Minister said.

Incidentally, the local train service has been suspended since May 8 due to the second wave in Corona. From that day onwards, the lockdown situation was practically introduced in the state. Although exemptions were granted in some cases later, restrictions are still in place in the state. However, in many cases it has been discounted.