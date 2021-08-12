Nandigram Case: Complaint Mamta, Shuvendu will answer! Determining the future of Nandigram in November?

#Kolkata: The High Court directed Shuvendu Adhikari to give a written notice in the Nandigram battle. In the same vein, the Nandigram case went one step further. This time BJP candidate Shuvendu Adhikari’s reply to the allegation made by Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee. On Thursday, Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Shuvendu Adhikari would give a written reply to the allegations made in the election petition. In court terminology it is called Return Statement (WS). This process has to be completed by November 15. After 3 months, hearing of Nandigram election petition will be held again on 15 November.

However, the reason for postponing the hearing was an application made by Shuvendu Adhikari. Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyers Joydeep Kar and Bilbadal Bhattacharya told the court that an application has been filed in the Supreme Court to transfer the case. The hearing should be adjourned in the High Court till the disposal of that appeal in the apex court. Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee applied to the bench of Justice Kaushik Chander to dismiss the Nandigram case. The judge kept multiple observations while disposing of that appeal. Justice Chanda kept a close watch on the arrival of a group of opportunists in the name of justice. Subhendu Adhikari then filed a transfer petition in the Supreme Court. As an argument, no bench of the High Court will give a fair trial in the Nandigram case. The manner in which a group of lawyers became vocal about the Nandigram election petition in the High Court premises was also mentioned in the petition filed by Shuvendu Adhikari in the Supreme Court. Following the petition of Shuvendu Adhikari, the High Court adjourned the Nandigram hearing for three months However, Justice Shampa Sarkar said there was no legal impediment to the disposal of Shuvendu Adhikari’s appeal in the Supreme Court.

He also directed the plaintiff to file an affidavit regarding the fine. The Chief Electoral Officer of the state was also directed to provide a hard copy of the case and a copy of the July order. The case first went to the bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya. Then it goes to the bench of Justice Kaushik Chand. Then Justice Shampa Sarkar sat on the bench.