Restrictions in Bengal: The ‘night curfew’ in Bengal is now from 11 pm! The Chief Minister announced more concessions

#Kolkata: Again, the Covid ban was extended in the state. The ban was extended to August 30 to control the infection. At a press conference in Navanne on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the ban was extended till August 30. However, the ban, which started at 9 pm, was extended to 11 pm at the request of many. In other words, the ‘night curfew’ will be in force in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

However, on the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced concessions in several cases. He said that in all the cases where 50% approval was given, such as swimming pools, auditoriums, playgrounds – all those places were given discounts for the time being. With the night curfew relaxed from 9pm to 5am till 11pm, the general public thinks that a lot will be solved. However, the administration is going to take more stringent measures against the restrictions that started from 11 pm. All district police superintendents and district governors have already been instructed to put more emphasis on the issue of night curfew. The ban on driving without emergency services at night remained in force.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister clarified on Thursday that local trains are not being launched now. As a reason, he said, ‘Many people are talking to me about the local train. But I say, the vaccination in the village is not complete yet. We are getting much less vaccines. Since the third web is coming in September, experts say, local trains will not run for the time being. Then Mamata added, ‘I know many people are having problems because the local train is not running. But nothing is more precious than your life. Will have to wait a few more days with the local train. There will be another 15 days of restrictions.



