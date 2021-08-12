The State Health Department is in charge of the Kolkata Police Hospital

#Kolkata: This time the state health department is going to take over Kolkata Police Hospital. The Calcutta Police Hospital is being set up to serve as an annex hospital under the supervision of SSKM. According to Lalbazar sources, the service may be available from the end of August. In April-May this year, the State Health Department is taking charge of the Kolkata Police Hospital In the second wave of corona, the city of Kolkata also cried over the bed of a corona patient. At that time, the city’s private hospital Medica was given the responsibility of treating the corona patient at the Calcutta Police Hospital.

Medica started providing services at Kolkata Police Hospital from May 24. The service started with state-of-the-art medical equipment by developing infrastructure. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a good start to the service through virtual. From then until the first week of August, Medica authorities provided their services at the police hospital. However, this time the state health department is going to take charge of this police hospital. According to Lalbazar sources, the Medica authorities are leaving the charge of the police hospital this week. It has already been decided that the health department will hand over the responsibility of the police hospital to the SSKM authorities. The final decision was taken at a meeting between the state health department and Kolkata police this week. The meeting was attended by SSKM authorities.

SSKM sources have discussed the news. If the Calcutta Police Hospital is handed over to them, it will be annexed. There will be medical services for the common people as well as medical services for the police personnel. According to Lalbazar sources, even if the SSKM authorities provide services in the police hospital, 25-30 percent beds will be reserved for the police personnel. The remaining 250 to 300 beds will be for ordinary people. More news, the transfer process will be completed by the last week of August. And the possibility of starting the service. On the other hand, as soon as they took over the responsibility of Medica, they started removing their own medical equipment and beds.

