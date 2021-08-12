This Independence Day, Toto Machayega Halla with the World Television Premiere of Hello Charlie on Zee Cinema

Fun, chaos, madness and unlimited dhamaal – this Independence Day, get ready for a madcap ride with the most memorable characters, Toto-the Gorilla, happy-go-lucky Charlie and their endless comedy of errors with the World Television Premiere of Hello Charlie on Zee Cinema. Pankaj Saraswat’s directorial Hello Charlie is an engaging and adventurous journey that viewers of all ages can enjoy together. That’s what makes it a perfect family entertainer. The makers got the illustrious team behind the famous Planet of The Apes movies to ensure that the film has the most perfect Gorilla. The hysterical jodi of Toto and Charlie fuelled with slapstick sequences and a truckload of comedy are sure to leave you in splits. So, don’t forget to tune in to Zee Cinema this Sunday at 8:30pm- Kyunki machane halla, aa raha hai Gorilla!

The movie’s cast includes Bollywood’s Bidu aka Jackie Shroff and energetic Aadar Jain, along with comedy stalwarts such as Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, and Bharat Ganeshpure. Starring with them are the gorgeous Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi giving phenomenal performances.

Talking about the World Television Premiere, Jackie Shroff said, “I walked into this project with a clean slate, I let the director and producer chalk out my character the way they had visualised it to be. All I knew was that I wanted to be a part of this fresh story. So many years of my life I have done action, drama and now I want to make people laugh with my comedy. Hello Charlie is a light-hearted, fun and de-stressing film that you can enjoy with a tub of popcorn and your whole family. Now with the World Television Premiere of Hello Charlie on Zee Cinema, this mad comedy will be available to the entire nation”

Excited about the World Television premiere, Aadar Jain said, “I’m thrilled that my film, Hello Charlie is premiering this Independence Day, the 15th of August on Zee Cinema. It’s a madcap entertainer with a very special and unique concept of a boy and a gorilla on a fun filled road trip. I had a blast working on the film, it was masti every day on the sets with Jackie sir, Rajpal sir, Shlokka and the entire cast & crew. The film is made for families & children and I’m sure it’ll make the audiences laugh so don’t forget to catch it!”

The story of Hello Charlie revolves around a simpleton, Charlie who keeps trying and failing to earn honest money, and a business tycoon MD Makwana, who is running from the law while looking to flee the country by disguising himself as Toto, a gorilla. The story takes a turn when Charlie, unaware of the Toto’s real identity, greedily takes on a task to deliver it from Mumbai to Diu for a circus. The comedy mayhem begins when Toto is mistaken for the actual Gorilla on the loose. What follows is a string of comical errors, hysterical fixes and great fun.

