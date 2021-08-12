Tmc Tripura: Mamata’s target is Tripura! 4 Trinamool MPs in Agartala tomorrow, Bratya is also going

#Kolkata: Tripura is now the bird’s eye view of Trinamool i.e. Mamata Banerjee. On the same day, Mamata went to see Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutt at SSKM. Leaving there, he said, ‘Tripura will change color. Delhi will also change. After that, the Trinamool informed that four Trinamool MPs are going to Tripura tomorrow, Friday. Not only that, Education Minister Bratya Basu is being sent back to Tripura from this state.

On the same day, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ‘BJP’s thugs and police rule is going on in Tripura. The grand alliance of people is there. They are scared. As if trying to stop. Police carried out terror last night. The driver of the car was picked up. 6 have filed false cases Bail recipients are being arrested. There is no benefit in attacking and suing. The fool is living in heaven. ‘ Kunal said MPs Arpita Ghosh, Aprupa Poddar, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Pratima Mandals will visit Tripura tomorrow.

Kunal’s sarcasm to BJP, ‘Bengal is burning in Tripura. Earlier you also came during the voting. You have no moral right to ask questions The people of Tripura will govern. We are cooperating. In a challenging tone, he said, “We will also celebrate the day of the game in Tripura. I will do it in Agartala. Can’t stop us. We do not speak the language you speak. The people of this state do not believe in the policy of retaliation. He overthrew the government. ‘

He sneered at the Modi government, saying, “Ugly atrocities are being perpetrated on minors in Delhi. Where are they when the hawthorn is? But where is the women’s front today? I saw the police and the media. There were more people during the locket. ‘

The Trinamool wants to create a strong anti-Modi atmosphere in the whole country. Mamata Banerjee has emerged as an anti-Modi face. The Trinamool wants to bring the opposition camp under one umbrella under the supervision of Prashant Kishore. In this context, Kunal demanded that the grassroots want any initiative. But no third front.