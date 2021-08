There will be an orange alert for heavy rain on Friday 13 August. Heavy rains of up to 200 mm are likely in several places in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar. Heavy rainfall of up to 100 mm is expected in Malda and several parts of North and South Dinajpur and parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of South Bengal.