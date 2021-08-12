Why did Saket Gokhale come to the grassroots? The reason for the surprise is in front …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the one hand, while the Trinamool Congress wants to expand its organization at the all-India level, the Yogi state of Uttar Pradesh and the Modi state of Gujarat, besides the Trinamool Congress, are about to cross over to Maharashtra. Saket Gokhale, an RTI activist from Maharashtra, officially joined the grassroots on Thursday.

Former journalist and RTI activist Saket said, “In the near future, Mamata Banerjee is going to lead the opposition in the whole country. Although the opposition will decide who will be seen as the prime ministerial candidate, it can be said that she is a fighter like Mamata Banerjee in the whole country.” There are very few leaders. “

Saket added, “I have traveled to the capital Delhi for a long time. I have seen many political parties up close. But I have been affected by the struggle of the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee. I didn’t see him in the team. “

On the same day, Saket hoisted the Trinamool Congress flag in the presence of three Trinamool Congress leaders Saugat Roy, Derek O’Brien and Yashwant Sinha on South Avenue in Delhi.

Then he said in an exclusive interview that he is well aware of the politics of the country. The way Mamata Banerjee has established a mother-land-people government by defeating the 34-year-old left government in the past is an example to the whole country. Then in the last assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee defeated the BJP in spite of the BJP’s money, manpower, misuse of the central agency and the overall unilateral attack. Seeing this, he has decided to join the Trinamool Congress.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last seven years, this RTI activist has repeatedly harassed the Modi government. He became an eyesore of the government by asking unpleasant questions on various issues. The former journalist has participated in many international events on behalf of the country. Has covered for the media. The RTI of the meeting related to the Election Commission is well known.