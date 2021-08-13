Calcutta High Court: Strict High Court in jail, ADG has to appear in prisoner transfer case!

#Kolkata: The High Court directed the ADG of the state jail department to appear in person for unnecessarily delaying and showing lax attitude in a prisoner transfer case. ADG Kara Piyush Pandey will have to appear in the court of Justice Raja Shekhar Mantha on August 23, the day after the trial. On the same day, the state government will have to inform what steps are being taken to transfer Ranjit Singh, a prisoner in the state, to Himachal Pradesh. Besides, they have to clarify why the department was unnecessarily late even after the order of the High Court.

Sabir Ahmed, a lawyer for the government, told the court that he had sent the High Court order to the jail department in time. But the report was sent to the Home Department from there yesterday. That’s why the Home Office has applied for at least a week’s time. Justice Rajshekhar Mantha expressed his excitement over the role of the jail department.

How did the prison department show such a casual attitude? The question is of the judge. The lawyer replied that the order of the High Court was sent to them in due course. But the prison department did not take the matter very seriously in its reply. The High Court then directed ADG Kara to appear in person.