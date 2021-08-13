Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh got the gift of caste identity! Clearing translation versus spelling mistakes

#NewDelhi: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh received a gift of caste for spelling mistakes. And this fancy ‘gift’ was sent to him by Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi. But why such a fancy gift? BJP MPs in Bengal staged a protest outside Parliament in Delhi over allegations of gang-rape of a BJP worker’s wife in Bagnan, Howrah. Everyone had anti-government posters in their hands. It was there that the practice of spelling the word Kanyashree on Dilip’s poster started to be practiced on the net. Kanyashree was spelled Kannashree in the poster of BJP state president! Not only that, the level of ‘e’ in ‘chai’ was also reversed. Dilip was criticized and ridiculed. This time the Congress sent him the caste identity as a gift.

Although Dilip’s explanation in this context, ‘It is a little like that when it comes to translation. There is no Bengali in Delhi. They translate from Hindi to Bengali. ‘ The state president of BJP did not stop here. Responding to critics, he said, “I have given many people the opportunity to publish news. To comment. ‘ After that, referring to Mamata Banerjee, Dilip said, ‘When I put on my jacket and go to the boat to distribute flood relief, the picture is that when Mamata Banerjee is standing in the water on the road, it is more popular. That is the rule nowadays. Thanks to those who have commented on this.

Attacking the Trinamool government for the protection of women in Bengal is nothing new. MPs picked up posters in the wake of the Bagnan incident. But the state BJP president was mocked for the spelling discrepancy in that poster. In this context, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said sarcastically, ‘I will tell Dilip Babu to teach spelling to those with whom he will write banners. The daughter is never Kanna. Dilip Babura was sitting at the foot of the Gandhi statue. And Gandhiji was killed by Nathuram Godse. Dilip Babu, see UP first. Go there. The Human Rights Commission does not go there. Women are safe here. You are isolated from people. ‘

Dilip Ghosh, however, forgot the spelling but remained steadfast in his position. Even before this, the BJP state president has caused many such incidents. Far from admitting wrong again, he remained adamant in his argument.