There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri on Saturday and Sunday and light rain in Malda and two Dinajpur. Meteorologists have also forecast heavy rains in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Burdwan and North and South 24 Parganas in the south.