Mukul Roy’s misleading remarks about ‘incoherent’ political position again, see!

14 mins ago admin



Again ‘incoherent’ Mukul



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mukul Roy: Mukul Roy creates confusion on his political stance once again What is the wrong position of the political position again and again? Watch the video kolkata

18 mins ago admin

The last metro will leave at 9 pm, the number of trains has increased for the convenience of passengers – News18 Bangla

36 mins ago admin

Mukul Roy: ‘I will win if I stand for BJP’, says Mukul again! Not wrong strategy, the question arises

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Mukul Roy’s misleading remarks about ‘incoherent’ political position again, see!

14 mins ago admin

Mukul Roy: Mukul Roy creates confusion on his political stance once again What is the wrong position of the political position again and again? Watch the video kolkata

18 mins ago admin

The last metro will leave at 9 pm, the number of trains has increased for the convenience of passengers – News18 Bangla

36 mins ago admin

Mukul Roy: ‘I will win if I stand for BJP’, says Mukul again! Not wrong strategy, the question arises

1 hour ago admin

Sajal Ghosh Arrested: Police Arrest BJP Leader Sajal Ghosh For Breaking Doors, Watch Video

2 hours ago admin