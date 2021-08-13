Police breaks doors BJP leader Sajal Ghosh and arrest him পুলিশ BJP leader Sajal Ghosh was arrested for breaking down the door

Police are breaking the door of Sajal Ghosh’s house

Trinamool-BJP’s quarrel around Muchipara thunderstorm 6 Police broke the door and entered the house and arrested BJP leader Sajal Ghosh The Muchipara area has been abuzz with allegations of sexual harassment against the wife of a local grassroots youth leader since Thursday night. It is alleged that the followers of Sajal Ghosh caused this incident Later that night, a club in Muchipara was accused of vandalizing the counter-grassroots BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, who is associated with the club He is the son of Pradeep Ghosh, a former councilor of Calcutta Municipality and one of the chief functionaries of Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square. Although Sajal Ghosh’s allegations are false, all the allegations against him are false Sajal Ghosh was arrested and taken to the police station Trinamool Congress is protesting outside the police station Details are coming … Sukanta Mukherjee