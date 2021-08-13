Restaurant and bars to remain open till 10.30 pm in West Bengal Bars, restaurants and all shops can be kept open until half past ten at night! New Guidelines for Newcomers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: All shops, restaurants and bars will be open in the state till 8:30 pm This guideline will be effective from 16th August The new Corona Restrictions guidelines, issued from Navanna on the same day, include an extension of bars and restaurants.

The state administration has said that the restrictions on corona will be maintained till August 31 However, in some cases, new discounts have been given According to the new guidelines, the night curfew is starting from 11 pm to 8 pm And that’s why the deadline for opening restaurants and bars has been extended

The new guidelines state that all shops, including restaurants and bars, will be open until 10:30 pm instead of 8pm on August 18. In addition, theater halls, stages and open air theaters are allowed to open with 50% of the audience. The stadium and swimming pool can also be opened with a capacity of 50 per cent spectators, the guidelines said.