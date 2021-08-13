Sayantan Basu: Footballer Sayantan Basu is not a politician! What is the secret of the transformation of the BJP leader?

#Kolkata: If politics is counter-politics, then why can’t the game be the day of counter-game! At least when the war is on the grassroots, the BJP, then it can happen. In reality, it is happening. Mamata Banerjee announced from the Trinamool Congress’ July 21 program stage that the day would be celebrated on August 18 in the state. The Bengal BJP has taken a plan of counter program with that. Trinamool’s game will be the counter of the day. This time BJP is celebrating the game day. On this day, BJP has organized kabaddi and football competitions in different places of the state. The state leadership of BJP is also joining it. Sayantan Basu was also seen playing football in Salt Lake on the same day.

Before and after Independence Day, the two sides came down to the ground with the game in front of them. In the words of Sayantan Basu, “Today, August 13, we have organized football and kabaddi tournaments across the state. Football-kabaddi tournaments are being held with village-town boys. It will continue from today. Clubs in the state are paid Rs 2 lakh. “There is no expansion of the game in Bengal.” The same statement was made by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

The Trinamool has already started preparations for ‘Khela Beh Diwas’ on August 18. Not only in Bengal, but also in BJP-ruled states like Tripura, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool has taken up this program. That is why the BJP is on the way to play so that the ruling party of this state does not get an empty field. Gerua Shibir is celebrating ‘Sports Day’ on August 13 under the banner of ‘Save West Bengal’. Incidentally, a number of religious organizations approached Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in protest of the state government’s declaration of August 18 as ‘Khela Beh Diwas’. The members of the religious organization said that they had no objection to the day of the game, but on August 18, 1947, the Great Calcutta Killing took place. They told the governor to see if this day could be changed.